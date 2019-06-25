Priya Prakash Varrier to sing in Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming sports drama 'Finals'

By Express News Service

Oru Adaar Love-fame Priya Prakash Varrier has lent her voice to a song for the first time in Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming sports drama, Finals. She has sung a romantic duet titled Nee Mazhavillu Pole with singer Naresh Iyer.

Sreerekha Bhaskaran has penned the lyrics with Kailas Menon composing the music. A teaser of the song was released online. The full video will be out soon. The film’s soundtrack is being launched through Kailas’ own music label, Kailas Menon Productions, which was launched recently.

A female-centric film, Finals has Rajisha playing a cyclist training to compete for the 2020 Olympics. Sooraj Venjaramoodu is also playing a key character, as Rajisha’s father in the film. Debutant Arun PR is directing from a script written by himself. Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev S are producing the film.

Meanwhile, Priya is awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut, Sridevi Bungalow.