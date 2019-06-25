Vinay Forrt’s 'Varthakal Ithuvare' coming in July

By Express News Service

Vinay Forrt’s upcoming film Varthakal Ithuvare, which went on floors last year, is finally getting a release. The Manoj Nair directorial, which also has Siju Wilson and Saiju Kurup playing principal characters, is scheduled to release next month.

The film revolves around a group of police officers dealing with a robbery case. Touted as a family-friendly comedy thriller set in the 90s, it also stars Nedumudi Venu, Nandhu, Mamukoya, and Alencier Ley.

In an earlier interview with Manoj, he told us the film will be a tribute to 90’s Malayalam cinema.

Vinay Forrt’s latest release Thamaasha is running successfully in theatres.

He is currently shooting for Vedivazhipadu-fame Shambu Purushottaman’s second directorial Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. Sanju's upcoming releases are John Mantrickal’s Janamaithri, Praveen Prabharam’s Kalki, and Gauthami Nair’s Vrutham. Siju was last seen in AK Sajan’s Neeyum Njanum.