Ayushmann Khurrana hopes Article 15  will start a conversation

By Express News Service

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says the intent to bring about “social change by starting a conversation” is what compelled him to back a movie like Article 15, which is centred around caste discrimination in the society. He says it was important for him to show India a very significant social film. “As an artiste, you sometimes get a film that demands you to back it wholeheartedly because it is trying to make a strong statement, because it is trying to affect social change by starting a conversation.

“A film like Article 15 compelled me to put my voice behind it because it is that kind of cinema that needs to be made and seen. It is cinema for the entire country, for the youth to notice,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

This is also why he is not bothered about the box office prospect of the film.

“When you get material this strong and important, you don’t think of how big the opening will be, how much the film will eventually make. You do it because it is your responsibility. I did this film because it was important for me to show India a very significant social film and that’s all that mattered,” he said.

Ayushmann also wishes Article 15 moves people to think hard. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film gets a release this Friday.