Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ayushmann Khurrana hopes Article 15  will start a conversation

This is also why he is not bothered about the box office prospect of the film.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says the intent to bring about “social change by starting a conversation” is what compelled him to back a movie like Article 15, which is centred around caste discrimination in the society. He says it was important for him to show India a very significant social film. “As an artiste, you sometimes get a film that demands you to back it wholeheartedly because it is trying to make a strong statement, because it is trying to affect social change by starting a conversation.

“A film like Article 15 compelled me to put my voice behind it because it is that kind of cinema that needs to be made and seen. It is cinema for the entire country, for the youth to notice,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

This is also why he is not bothered about the box office prospect of the film.
“When you get material this strong and important, you don’t think of how big the opening will be, how much the film will eventually make. You do it because it is your responsibility. I did this film because it was important for me to show India a very significant social film and that’s all that mattered,” he said.
Ayushmann also wishes Article 15 moves people to think hard. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film gets a release this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp