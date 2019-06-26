Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Salt N’ Pepper' sequel 'Black Coffee' starts rolling

The Salt N’ Pepper sequel, produced by Sajeesh Manjeri, sees Baburaj reprising his role of professional chef Babu from the original.

A still from 'Black Coffee'.

By Express News Service

Actor-director Baburaj has revealed that he is helming the sequel to the hit Aashiq Abu film Salt N’ Pepper, which has been titled, Black Coffee. The team commenced filming yesterday. A food-based film, 
Salt N’ Pepper was released eight years ago.

The sequel, produced by Sajeesh Manjeri, sees Baburaj reprising his role of professional chef Babu from the original. Also returning are Lal, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili. Lena and Rachana Narayanankutty are the new additions to the cast. As per reports, Aashiq Abu is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Baburaj made his directorial debut with the Suresh Gopi-starrer Black Dahlia and followed it up with Manushyamrugam, starring himself, two years later. Black Coffee marks his third directorial.

