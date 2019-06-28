Gramavasees, Neermathalam Poothakaalam releasing today

By Express News Service

Debutant AR Amalkannan’s Neermathalam Poothakaalam and Indrans-starrer Gramavasees will be released in theatres today. The former, scripted by Anas Naseer Khan, is touted as a female-centric campus story.

Featuring around 70 newcomers, Neermathalam is said to be based on characters the writer and director came across in their college days.

The title is a reference to a work of Madhavikutty. Sebastien Stephen and Stephanie Sebastien are producing it under the banner of Obscura Magic Movies.

Gramavasees, starring Indrans in the lead role, is finally getting a release after multiple delays. Directed by BN Shajeer Sha, the film revolves around a group of characters living in a hamlet.

The director recently told us that Indrans will be seen in a unique role in the film. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are by Nithin Narayanan. NS Kumar is producing the film.