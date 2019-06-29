Home Entertainment Malayalam

Love Action Drama’s villain revealed?

The Kerala-born actor is currently playing one of the main characters in a popular Tamil TV serial.

Published: 29th June 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Love Action Drama, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, is set for an Onam release.

Love Action Drama, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, is set for an Onam release. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

As per latest reports, actor Prajin is playing the villain in the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer Love Action Drama. The Kerala-born actor is currently one of the main characters in the Tamil TV serial Chinna Thambi.

Prajin

Though he started off as a video jockey in Sun TV and is more a prominent face in television, Prajin made his feature debut with Dishyum in 2006.

Love Action Drama, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, is set for an Onam release. The film is reportedly a contemporary take on the Sreenivasan classic Vadakkunokkiyantram. Though Sreenivasan will be making an appearance in the film, the details of his role have not been revealed yet.

The film will also have Durga Krishna, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles. Aju is producing it jointly with Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of the newly formed Funtastic Films. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malayalam film Love Action Drama Dhyan Sreenivasan Onam release Prajin
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp