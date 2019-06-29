Love Action Drama’s villain revealed?

By Express News Service

As per latest reports, actor Prajin is playing the villain in the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer Love Action Drama. The Kerala-born actor is currently one of the main characters in the Tamil TV serial Chinna Thambi.

Prajin

Though he started off as a video jockey in Sun TV and is more a prominent face in television, Prajin made his feature debut with Dishyum in 2006.

Love Action Drama, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, is set for an Onam release. The film is reportedly a contemporary take on the Sreenivasan classic Vadakkunokkiyantram. Though Sreenivasan will be making an appearance in the film, the details of his role have not been revealed yet.

The film will also have Durga Krishna, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles. Aju is producing it jointly with Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of the newly formed Funtastic Films.