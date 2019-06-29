Home Entertainment Malayalam

Priya Prakash Varrier turns singer

The 'wink' girl has lent her voice to a song called 'Nee Mazhavillu Pole' for the upcoming movie 'Finals'.

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier (Photo | Priya Prakash Varrier Facebook)

By Express News Service

 

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation last year, has lent her voice to a song for the upcoming Malayalam film, Finals.“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful response to my first attempt! Do watch the full video if you haven’t by clicking the link in my bio,” Priya wrote alongside a video of her crooning the number called Nee Mazhavillu Pole.

The actor shot to fame with her “wink and fire gun” kiss scene from the film Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu. It resulted in Priya, 19, amassing over a million followers on social media.Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mambully.

