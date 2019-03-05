I don’t mind doing commercial flicks unlike my brother Fahadh, says Farhaan Faasil

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

It’s been a while since we have seen Farhaan Faasil in anything. There was a three-year gap between his critically acclaimed debut in Rajeev Ravi’s Njan Steve Lopez and his second film Basheerinte Premalekhanam which came out two years ago. He will be once again seen on the big screen in director Arun Kumar Aravind’s upcoming revenge action entertainer, Underworld, which will see him sharing the screen with the likes of Asif Ali, Samyuktha Menon, Jean Paul Lal, and Ketaki Narayan.

Farhaan says it’s exactly the kind of film he’d always wanted to be a part of. “I play a rough, ‘angry young man’ type character, something I haven’t done before. It’s a pure thriller, a genre I enjoy a lot. I did Basheerinte Premalekhanam because I was floored by the script. But it’s suspense and mystery films that excite me the most.”​

The actor met Arun Kumar Aravind while filming Basheerinte Premalekhanam. The two were supposed to collaborate on another film but that didn’t materialise. “Arun had me and Asif in mind for that story as well. When that was dropped, he called me much later to discuss another story and asked if I would be interested. Since I already knew Shibin Francis (writer) well, it made things easier. When he narrated the story, I got very excited. Arun and I share the same vision about the film.”

The film being a multi-starrer, Farhaan feels there is less pressure because he doesn’t have to carry the film entirely on his shoulders.“I’ve always wanted to be part of a multi-starrer. All the films that came to me so far featured just one central character. But in a film like this, I don’t have to worry because the presence of someone like Asif will guarantee a significant footfall to theatres in addition to getting me the necessary exposure.”

On being asked if he has always been passionate about acting or if he harbors any directing ambitions like his father Fazil, Farhaan says, “I think at the moment acting suits me more. I’ve always been crazy about cinema, and I would like to direct a film at some point, but not soon. I want to study the industry and the intricacies of filmmaking first before setting out to do that. I also wish to start a production company someday, once I’m financially secure. Right now, my focus is completely on acting and I’m enjoying the process.”

Farhaan tells us he and brother Fahadh are dissimilar when it comes to their taste in films. “I don’t mind doing/ watching commercial movies whereas he prefers something more realistic. Not that he doesn’t enjoy mainstream stuff, but I don’t think he would be interested in doing those and it’s already evident from the kind of work he has done so far.”

He shares the one advice that Fahadh gave him. “He told me not to worry about success or failure for the time being and instead enjoy the work that comes my way, and go to sleep every night a contented man.”