Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin join Prithviraj for Brother’s Day

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Prithviraj’s next, Brother’s Day, has been officially launched. The film, which marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, will have four leading ladies — Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, Miya George, and Aima. The switch on function was held at Kochi.

Prithviraj

“It’s a pure family entertainer,” said Shajohn, who also wrote the script. “Though I come from a comedy and mimicry background, my film won’t be an out-and-out comedy. It will have all the ingredients required for a wholesome theatrical experience — comedy, fights, romance, song, dance...everything.” Incidentally, Shajohn has a part in Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer, which releases on March 28.This is the first time that Aishwarya, Prayaga, and Aima have been cast alongside Prithviraj.

Aishwarya said her character is a significant part of the film. Miya has previously worked with Prithviraj in Memories, Anarkali, and Pavada. Aima played Mohanlal’s daughter in Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol.

The film will also feature Dharmajan, Lal, and Vijayaraghavan. Listin Stephen is producing it under the banner of Magic Frames. The music is being handled by 4 Musics (Vijay Superum Pournamiyum) while Jithu Damodar (Adam Joan) will be cranking the camera.

A source close to the production team tells us the shoot will commence on March 16 and Prithviraj will be joining the sets on April 1. Pollachi, Kuttikanam, and Ernakulam are the filming locations. Prithviraj was last seen in his maiden production venture 9, and Aishwarya in Vijay Superum Pournamiyum. The latter’s upcoming Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu is set for a March 22 release.