Posters from 'Porinju Mariyam Jose' out, Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose the leads

By Express News Service

Director Joshiy’s comeback film Porinju Mariyam Jose recently went on floors, and the makers have now released three character posters from the film, each featuring the three leads — Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose — in fresh makeovers.

Joju has been cast as Kaattaalan Porinju; Nyla as Aalappatt Porinju; and Chemban Vinod Jose as Puthanpalli Jose. Going by the reports, Joju and Nyla are playing a couple in the film.

Nyla had shared her character poster with the caption, “The bold and intense Mariyam of Porinju Mariyam Jose. Enjoying every bit of its making, with amazing co-stars Joju George and Chemban Vinod Jose. Working with the legendary filmmaker Joshi Sir is a blessing. Shoot progressing; more updates to be followed.”

Abhilash N Chandran has penned the script which is said to be a character-driven thriller. Ajai David Kachappilly is cranking the camera and Shyam Sasidharan is the editor. Jakes Bejoy of Ranam-fame is handling the music.

Joju was recently seen in M Padmakumar’s Joseph as a retired police officer and in Ahamed Khabeer’s June as the father of Rajisha Vijayan’s character. Joseph recently fetched Joju a state award for Best Character Actor.

In addition to this film, Nyla will be seen next in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer. Chemban Vinod’s upcoming releases are Aashiq Abu’s Virus, Anwar Rasheed’s Trance, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)