Home Entertainment Malayalam

Devarajan Master did not win any national award but won heart of every Malayali: Sreekumaran Thampi

Sreekumaran Thampi says he worked with Devarajan for the first time in the film ‘Chithramela’ in 1967.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer Devarajan

Music composer Devarajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Legends never die. They are remembered for their greatest works, for their timeless contributions that have benefited mankind. Devarajan Master, whose ever-green compositions have left a mark in many an Indian’s minds continues to live in people’s hearts. And on March 14, music aficionados and members of the D Devarajan Master Memorial Trust take a walk down the memory lane and remembers the music director and the impact he had on them.

“Devarajan proved awards are not the criteria to assess talent. He did not win any national award but won the heart of every Malayali,” said lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi who has associated with Devarajan in 36 films. “He directed 220 songs for me,” he said.

He says he worked with the music composer for the first time in the film ‘Chithramela’ in 1967. Chithramela is malayalam cinema’s first anthology film. It consisted of three short films. The longest segment ‘Apaswarangal’ was written by Sreekumaran Thampi. It revolves around the story of a street singer. I was particular about selecting Devarajan for the music direction and he composed eight songs for the movie. He did the music direction in the most befitting way,” remembers Sreekumaran Thampi.

According to him, it was diversity which was the USP of Devarajan’s songs. “He didn’t confine himself to one type of music but experimented with several genres including classical, semi-classical, folk and western songs,” said Thampi.

For Satheesh Ramachandran, who worked under Devarajan for nine years, Devarajan was more than a teacher. He remembers how the master had selected him to sing in front of his friends. “Sir had difficulties singing because he was suffering from a sore throat. He just called me and handed over the harmonium and stand and told me to start singing,” Satheesh said.

According to him, he encouraged youngsters to explore their full potential. “This is very evident in ‘Sakthigadha Choir’ and his book ‘Sangeetha Shastra Nava Sudha’,” Satheesh said. “He had confidence in me and suggested young music enthusiasts to train under me including singer Vidhu Prathap,” he said. In order to commemorate Devarajan Master on his 13th death anniversary, G Devarajan Memorial Trust and Bharat Bhavan are jointly organising a day-long commemoration titled ‘Devaraganganam’ at Bharat Bhavan on Thursday at 5.30 pm.

Devarajan master’s students, friends and colleges including  Sreekumaran Thampi, Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, Prabha Varma, Poovachal Khader, T P Sasthamangalam, M Rasheed, Pramod Payyannur, E Jayakrishnan and Krishna Kumar will participate in the programme. Also, a performance by ‘Sakthigadha Choir’ lead by Satheesh Ramacharan will be held during the commemoration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreekumaran Thampi Devarajan Master Music composer Devarajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp