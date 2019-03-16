Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kozhikode Judicial Magistrate Court rejects director Shrikumar Menon’s plea to appoint arbitrator

The court also upheld the Kozhikode Munsif Court’s decision restraining the director from using Vasudevan Nair’s script.

KOZHIKODE:  The Kozhikode Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday rejected director VA Shrikumar Menon’s plea seeking appointment of an arbitrator in the case filed by writer M T Vasudevan Nair demanding the script of ‘Randamoozham’ back. The court also upheld the Kozhikode Munsif Court’s decision restraining the director from using Nair’s script.

Nair had handed over the screenplay of ‘Randamoozham’ to Menon four years ago. As per the contract, Menon had to finish the project within three years.

However, the film did not take off within the stipulated time. Though an extra year of grace period was granted, filming work did not start following which Nair moved the court demanding his script back from the director.

