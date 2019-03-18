Rajisha Vijayan to play the lead in sports drama, Finals

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After June, Rajisha Vijayan will be starring in Finals, a sport-based drama that will have the actor playing a cyclist training for the 2020 Olympics.

Debutant Arun PR, an active member of the theatre and radio scene, is helming the film which is backed by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev. “The screenplay was written years back but the project gained momentum once Maniyanpilla Raju came on board,” says Arun, who is a friend of Rajisha’s. The two have previously worked together in a play titled Hand of God which was conducted for last year’s Women’s Day. “Rajisha knew about this script long back and she found the character really cool. But she didn’t know that I was going to ask her to play this character.”

Touted to be a sports-cum-family drama, the film is inspired by the lives of several real sportspeople and events. “We could have focussed on one real-life character, but then we wanted to tell the stories of many through a single character,” adds Arun.

Suraj Venjaramoodu has been cast in the role of Varghese, the father of Rajisha’s character Alice. Maniyanpilla Raju’s son Niranj also appears in a key role.Rajisha has already commenced preparations for the film.

Arun informs that a National level coach has been brought in to train Rajisha. The filming will begin on April 10, with Kattappana being set as the main location. A 45-day, single schedule shoot has been planned by the team.