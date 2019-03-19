In praise of love

Ganesh Neelakantan By

Express News Service

The briefing lyricist Ajeesh Dasan got from Joju George when he decided to have a song by him in his production, Joseph, was simple: “We need a lullaby which is not exactly a lullaby.”

And when music director Ranjin Raj presented him with the tune after Joju described the story and title role, Ajeesh knew exactly what his verse would be like. Thus formed the song Poomuthole, which you want to hear again as soon as you finish watching the movie. For it rightly reflects the sort of love Joseph has for everyone around him, his family in particular, and also sacrifice, something his character stands for.

“I’m not being arrogant, but I would say I finished it at one go because I had experienced enough hardships in my life and know the value of sacrifice,” Ajeesh told Express.

The movie turned out to be a big hit and so did the song. It also fetched Vijay Yesudas the state award for the best male singer recently. Ajeesh has been getting messages from lots of people, mostly filled with emotions, describing how the words have touched their hearts.

The poet-turned-lyricist, who rates Vayalar Ramavarma, P Bhaskaran and Vairamuthu highly, is getting many offers as well but is reluctant to sign all of them as he finds it hard to comprehend what goes through his mind atthe moment after Joseph’s success.

“I’m waiting for the release of Thottappan, in which I have joined Anwar Ali and Rafeeq Ahmed as a lyricist,” said the 38-year-old. The Shanavas K Bavakutty directorial has Vinayakan in lead. Besides that, he has signed a Tovino Thomas movie.

Ajeesh, who grew up in the temple town of Vaikom, later got hooked to politics, but it was at the Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam that he grew in confidence.

“It was at Maharaja’s that I realised I too have a space in this world to place my feet on. I need to thank my friends for their support,” he said.

Ajeesh got his first break in Poomaram, the songs of which turned viral.

And then came Oru Pazhaya Bomb Katha, directed by hitmaker Shafi. And now, as he makes a mark with Poomuthole, Ajeesh mentions director Abrid Shine’s name with love, for giving him the chance and confidence to pen the lyrics for Poomaram.