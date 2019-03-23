We are living in fear, says Allwyn Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Rosshan Andrews got anticipatory bail from the High Court, producer Allwyn Antony said he and his family were living in fear of the attack from the director and his gang. Police had registered a case against Roshan for allegedly manhandling Allwyn and his family after trespassing the latter’s house.

“If something (untoward) happens to me, Rosshan Andrews will be responsible. My family and I are living with fear as we expect similar attack from the director and the gang. This is our dying declaration,” said Allwyn while addressing the media at the Ernakulam Press Club on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife.

He said the DGP and the city police commissioner have offered all the help to the family. The producers’ association too have extended support. “The director and his team attacked my family members and questioned my son Allwyn John Antony’s relationship with a girl. They don’t have any issues. We have enough evidence to prove it,” the producer said adding Roshan Andrews was forcing the girl to register a complaint against his son.