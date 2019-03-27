Film producer Shafeer Sait passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film producer and production controller Shafeer Sait, 44, passed away on early Tuesday morning at a private hospital at Kodungallur. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He is survived by wife Ayisha and children Daiyan and Diya. The burial was held at Kodungalloor Cheraman Juma Masjid Khabarsthan.

Shafeer who entered Malayalam film industry as a production manager later became a producer. ‘Aathmakadha’, ‘Chapters’ and ‘Onnum Mindathe’ are the movies produced by him. He had also worked as a production executive and executive producer. Shafeer had played some small but noticeable roles in various movies. At the time of his death, he was working as the production controller of Joshiy’s new movie ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’.

He started his career as the production manager of the movie ‘Gharaksharangal’ (2000) and later joined the film ‘Meghamalhar’ (2001) as a production manager. Later, he worked as production manager in an array of Mammootty-starrer movies, including ‘Thommanum Makkalum’, ‘Kadha Parayumbol’, ‘Daddy Cool’ and ‘Doubles’.

He was a production manager in the Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’. Shafeer also played a part in ‘Mamankam’, an upcoming Mammootty film. He was also the project designer of ‘Mera Naam Shaji’, which is slated for a Vishu release.