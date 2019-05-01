First look of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Manoharam  out

By Express News Service

The first look of the new Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Manoharam has been released online through Mammootty’s official social media page. The film sees the actor-director collaborating for the second time with Ormayundo Ee Mukham director Anvar Sadik.

Aside from Vineeth, Manoharam also stars Deepak Parambol, Basil Joseph, and Aparna Das, among others. Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has a key role in the film along with Indrans, Hareesh Perady, Jude Anthany Joseph, and VK Prakash.

Sajeev Thomas, a former associate of AR Rahman, is handling the music department. Jebin Jacob is in charge of the cinematography and Nithin Raj the editing.

The film, which is being shot at Palakkad, is produced by Jos Chakkalakkal under the banner of Chakkalakkal Films.