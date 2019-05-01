Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nithya Menen to do a cameo in RRR ? 

Nithya Menen will reportedly be seen in a cameo appearance in director SS Rajamouli’s period actioner, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

By Express News Service

Nithya Menen will reportedly be seen in a cameo appearance in director SS Rajamouli’s period actioner, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Rumours are rife that she has been offered a tribal girl’s character, who falls in love with the character played by NTR in the film, set in the pre-Independence era.

“The character has a lot of potential for drama. Nithya is yet to give her nod and if everything goes as planned, RRR will be her second collaboration with NTR after Janata Garage,” says a source close to the film’s unit.  

British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was signed to play NTR’s love interest, walked out of the project recently, quoting personal reasons. The makers, who are on the lookout for a suitable replacement, have reportedly initiated talks with a couple of foreign actors. The team has already wrapped up two schedules — one in Hyderabad and the other in Gujarat. The shooting has been put on hold now to allow for the recuperation of the lead actors, who had suffered injuries on the sets.

