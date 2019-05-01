Soubin Shahir’s next starts rolling in Russia

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Soubin Shahir will be starring in debutant Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25.

The film has commenced production in Russia. The first look poster featured Soubin posing alongside a robot.

Ratheesh has previously worked as a production designer on several ads and also on Hindi films such as Badhaai Ho and Force.

Sanu Varghese, who shot films like Vishwaroopam and Take Off, is the cinematographer.

Soubin was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights and the new Dulquer Salmaan film Oru Yamandan Premakadha.

Soubin recently announced that he is preparing his second directorial, which will have Kunchacko Boban in the main role.

Soubin will be also seen in Guppy-fame John Paul’s Ambili. Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25 is produced by Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment.