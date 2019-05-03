Filming of Jagadish-starrer Swapnarajyam wrapped up

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Swapnarajyam tells the tale of Krishnankutty, a man who was born to a family of farmers.

Ranji Vijayan (C) with Jagadish(R)

By Express News Service

Jagadish’s next film, titled Swapnarajyam, has wrapped up filming in Kerala and London. Directed by and starring Ranji Vijayan in the lead role, the film is produced by KV Vijayan under the banner of 31 Woodside Road Films and London Kalakshethra.

Swapnarajyam tells the tale of Krishnankutty, a man who was born to a family of farmers. After a relationship goes sour, he leaves for London to get over a broken heart. When things don’t go well in London, he makes desperate attempts to survive. The film is set against the rustic backdrops of Kasargod and Nileshwaram. While Ranji Vijayan plays Krishnankutty, Jagadish plays the character of Sumesh.

Swapnarajyam has four cinematographers - Ranjith Raghavan, Wels Chacko, Sujesh AK, Akhil Hussain - with editing handled by Sandeep Nandakumar. Aside from Ranji and Jagadish, Swapnarajyam also stars Mala Parvathi, Mamukoya, and Sunil Sugadha.

Jagadish was last seen in C/O Saira Banu. He is currently in the middle of filming Vinayan’s Akashaganga 2, a sequel to the 1999 horror hit Akashaganga.

