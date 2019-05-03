Rahul Madhav’s next goes on floors

By Express News Service

Rahul Madhav, who was last seen in Harisree Asokan’s Oru International Local Story, will be appearing next in a yet-untitled film directed by Dileep Narayanan. Rahul is joined by Ashkar Soudan, Bala, Aryan, and Abin John. The project went on floors at Ottapalam.

The aforementioned actors play a group of friends who have to stick together to resolve an unexpected situation. Malayalam actor Bala, who recently played a negative role in Mohanlal’s Lucifer, will be seen as the film’s primary antagonist. The film is expected to be a family entertainer peppered with comedy, romance, and action elements.

Kichu Tellus and Neena Kurup are also part of the cast. The script has been penned by Vivek and Muhammed Hashim. P Sukumar is cranking the camera. B Harinarayanan and S Rameshan Nair have written the lyrics while Vishnu Mohan Sithara and Madhu Balakrishnan are composing the music. Benazir is bankrolling the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.