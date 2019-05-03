Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rahul Madhav’s next goes on floors

The project went on floors at Ottapalam and will star Ashkar Soudan, Bala, Aryan, and Abin John.

Rahul Madhav (second from left) in the sets of the film

By Express News Service

Rahul Madhav, who was last seen in Harisree Asokan’s Oru International Local Story, will be appearing next in a yet-untitled film directed by Dileep Narayanan. Rahul is joined by Ashkar Soudan, Bala, Aryan, and Abin John. The project went on floors at Ottapalam.

The aforementioned actors play a group of friends who have to stick together to resolve an unexpected situation. Malayalam actor Bala, who recently played a negative role in Mohanlal’s Lucifer, will be seen as the film’s primary antagonist. The film is expected to be a family entertainer peppered with comedy, romance, and action elements.

Kichu Tellus and Neena Kurup are also part of the cast. The script has been penned by Vivek and Muhammed Hashim. P Sukumar is cranking the camera. B Harinarayanan and S Rameshan Nair have written the lyrics while Vishnu Mohan Sithara and Madhu Balakrishnan are composing the music. Benazir is bankrolling the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.

