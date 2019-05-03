Trailer of Children’s Park  released

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that director Shafi will be a new film titled Children’s Park. The film’s trailer was released online by the makers. Children’s Park is Shafi’s follow-up to Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha.

The footage promises a fun entertainer with ample comical moments from Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Sharaf U Dheen along with some thrilling situations reminiscent of the old Siddique-Lal hits. The film, scripted by Rafi, was shot primarily in Munnar.

Starring Dhruvan, Vishnu, and Sharaf, the film sees Shafi teaming up again with brother Rafi after Two Countries. Through the film, Shafi will be introducing 75 child artistes.

Gayathri Suresh, Manasa Radhakrishnan, and Soumya Menon play the female leads.

Madhu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Sreejith Ravi, and Basil comprise the supporting cast.

Faizal Ali is the cinematographer and Sajan the editor. Roopesh Omana and Milan Jaleel are producing the film.