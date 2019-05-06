Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘I was so afraid of losing Sreenivasan’

Vinu clarifies that he enjoys films like Parava, Sudani from Nigeria and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum but there is also space for other kinds of cinema.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

In a career that spans over two decades, director VM Vinu has worked with some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram, and Sreenivasan. After directing Sreenivasan in two successful films — Makante Achan and Yes Your Honour — Vinu has once again collaborated with the actor in Kuttymama. 

In the film, Sreenivasan plays a retired army man named Shekaran Kutty a.k.a Kuttymama. Meera Vasudevan plays his better half. While Dhyan Sreenivasan portrays Sreenivasan’s younger self, Durga Krishna portrays Meera’s. Vinu has previously directed Dhyan’s elder brother Vineeth Sreenivasan in Makante Achan. 

Vinu tells us that Shekarankutty is a comical character who constantly boasts about his daring military escapades to the folks in his hometown. “He is the sort of person who, once he catches you, will make it near impossible to escape from his clutches.

All your activities for that day will be stalled. His thallal becomes so unbearable for people that they decide to run away whenever they see him coming from a mile away. A tea shop employee will escape through the back door when he sees Shekarankutty approaching (laughs). We see characters like this everywhere. They pay no need to the listener. The funny thing is, they’re not aware of the fact that they’re being a nuisance to others. For them, it’s normal. As to the veracity of his stories, some stunning revelations are made in the film’s latter portions, which is the surprise factor. Meera’s character plays a big part in the film as the revelations are being made through her.” 

Vinu promises that Kuttymama is a proper entertainer with a 2-hour duration. “It has satire, romance, sadness, fights, and lots of humour. The film is, in a way, a reflection of the present society. So I guess that makes it sort of relevant. You look around and all you see is people boasting about this and that with no actual results. It continues to such an extent that we have no clue where things are going to end up.”

The director adds that it’s a film that can be viewed with one’s family without worrying about encountering distasteful humour. “The quality of humour in Malayalam cinema has gone down considerably over the years,” he observes.

“It’s saddening to see what is being presented to audiences in the form of humour these days. There is a dearth of good content. Today’s humour is crude, vulgar, and tasteless — filled with smutty double meanings — and cannot be watched in the presence of your family. The actors are laughing on screen, but not the audiences. Let’s not forget that we grew up in the era of Sreenivasan, Priyadarshan, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Sankaradi, and Jagathy — all masters of subtle and classy humour.”

When asked if he has modified his filmmaking style to suit the tastes of new generation audiences, he says that even though cinema has gone through several changes, there is still a demand for commercial entertainers. “New gen is a big word, and we loosely throw that around these days. The real new gen cinema was made many years ago. A leading pioneer of new gen cinema, in my eyes, is KG George. We have also seen filmmakers like Padmarajan, Bharathan, IV Sasi, Hariharan, and Sathyan Anthikkad explore fresh and pathbreaking themes.

As a writer and director, Sreenivasan has also presented ideas which were way ahead of their time. Sandesham, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, and Vadakkunokki Yanthram are unforgettable examples. I personally don’t believe in depicting life in its raw form through art. My primary aim is to entertain. This means being a little more imaginative and poetic with my scripts. I believe that cinema should entertain instead of making someone think a lot or mend their ways. I don’t think we can create awareness through cinema — it can neither corrupt nor turn someone good. We can’t go to a podium and expect our speech to change the way someone thinks. However, I do try to address some issues through some of my work in a way that I see fit.”

Vinu clarifies that he enjoys films like Parava, Sudani from Nigeria and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum but there is also space for other kinds of cinema. “If we only get realistic films with natural acting throughout the year, then we will get bored of them too. It’s why people still line up to see the films of superstars and it’s why films like Lucifer and Madhuraraja are hits,” he says. 
Kuttymama’s dubbing session was a deeply distressing time for Vinu because, on the second day, Sreenivasan had to be hospitalised after experiencing acute breathlessness.

It brought back memories of another dark chapter in his life.

“I went through a similar experience while I was in the middle of filming Balettan with Mohanlal. I had just finished filming the scene where Mohanlal’s character gets very emotional after his father passes away. Immediately after, I got a call from my wife informing me of my own father’s demise. I was devastated. When Sreenivasan was taken to the hospital, it worried me not because it would delay the dubbing process, but because I was so afraid of losing him. So I made arrangements to make sure that he gets medical help as quickly as possible without any obstacles standing in his way. Fortunately, he came back, strong as ever. He is such a bold, positive and confident man,  and that’s the secret of his success,” recalls Vinu.

Another highlight of Kuttymama, Vinu points out, is the fact that two father-son duos have worked on the film apart from Sreenivasan and Dhyan. Vinu’s son Varun, a graduate of LV Prasad Film and TV Academy, is the director of photography. The director’s daughter, Varsha, has sung a track with Vineeth Sreenivasan. The music is by Achu Rajamani, son of veteran composer Rajamani.  Kuttymama is hitting theatres on May 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreenivasan Malayalam cinema VM Vinu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp