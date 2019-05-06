Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s next with Ajai Vasudev a mass entertainer

Mammootty’s third film with director Ajai Vasudev will be a mass entertainer, according to Gopi Sundar, who will be composing the music for the film.

Mammootty’s third film with director Ajai Vasudev will be a mass entertainer, according to Gopi Sundar, who will be composing the music for the film. Gopi was also part of Mammootty’s MadhuraRaja.Recently, producer Joby George had announced that three Mammootty films will be bankrolled by his banner Goodwill Entertainments, among which is this yet-untitled project.

This gives Ajai the distinction of being a director who got the opportunity to work with Mammootty on three consecutive projects. The director made his debut with the Mammootty-starrer Rajadhiraja in 2014 and followed it up with Masterpiece in 2017.

The script of this third collaboration has been penned by Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. The project is expected to go into production by the first week of August.Meanwhile, Mammootty’s immediate upcoming release is Unda, which comes out on Eid next month. 

