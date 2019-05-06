Shane Nigam to star in Veyil

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam has signed another interesting project, as per reports. Titled Veyil, the film will be helmed by debutant Sarath Menon, who has previously assisted director Lijo Jose Pellisserry on films such as Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau.

Aside from Shane, the film will also feature Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shine Tom Chacko, in addition to a group of newcomers. Tamil musician Pradeep Kumar, who has worked on films like Kaala, Kabali, and Vikram Vedha, will be composing the music.Meanwhile, Shane’s Ishq is expected to release during the second week of this month, after which he will be seen in Valiya Perunnaal.