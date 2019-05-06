Home Entertainment Malayalam

Soubin, Nimisha Sajayan join Sidharth Bharathan’s Jinn

Soubin Shahir and Nimisha Sajayan have been cast in Sidharth Bharathan’s next film titled Jinn. 

Published: 06th May 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:01 AM

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir and Nimisha Sajayan have been cast in Sidharth Bharathan’s next film titled Jinn.  Sidharth has previously directed Soubin in Chandrettan Evideya. Jinn marks Sidharth’s follow-up to Varnyathil Ashanka.

The film marks the first collaboration of the two actors, who were recently honoured at the Kerala State Awards. 

Angamaly Diaries-fame Gireesh Gangadharan has been roped in as the cinematographer. Bavan Sreekumar, who has worked with Sidharth on Nidra and Varnyathil Ashanka, will be handling the editing. Prasanth Pillai will be composing the music. 

The film will be bankrolled by D14 Entertainments. Soubin, who was last seen in Oru Yamandan Premakadha, has his plate full with an exciting line-up of films that includes Aashiq Abu’s Virus, Anwar Rasheed’s Trance, John Paul’s Ambili, Santosh Sivan’s Jack n Jill, Bhadran’s Joothan, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Podhuval’s Android Kunjappan Ver. 5.25. He is also planning his second directorial with Kunchacko Boban in the lead. 

Apart from Jinn, Nimisha will be seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Lal Jose’s 41, Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up, and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola. She was last seen in Madhupal’s Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

