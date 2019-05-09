‘My antics in Jeem Bhoom Bhaa will make everyone laugh’

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Aneesh Gopal has played various parts, both big and small, during a film career spanning over five years. His character Safar, from last year’s Tovino Thomas-starrer Theevandi, proved to be a breakthrough for him. He also appeared recently in a noteworthy role in Argentina Fans Kaatoorkadavu (AFK).

The actor will be seen next in Jeem Boom Bhaa, which is set for release tomorrow. Directed by first-timer Rahul Ramachandran, the film is being touted as a comic caper that unravels over the course of a few hours on New Year’s Eve.

“I play a guy who travels from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram to learn photography in the hope of getting into films. There are three interconnected plots and associated incidents which my character inadvertently becomes part of. There are three main characters of equal importance in the film. It’s a fun, humorous ride,” says Aneesh, who is also a poster designer.

Aneesh tells us he is very happy with how the film has turned out, adding that his character will be different from those in Theevandi and AFK. “What I played in AFK was a variation of Safar. But in Jeem Boom Bhaa, I’ve made some changes to my looks and personality. You can’t help but laugh at my character. My antics in this film will make everyone laugh,” he promises.

Aneesh is currently shooting for Tovino Thomas’ Kalki at Tenkasi. Aside from Tovino, the film sees Aneesh collaborating once again with his Theevandi co-stars Samyuktha Menon and Saiju Kurup. Aneesh had a small part in Dulquer Salmaan’s debut film Second Show, on which Kalki director Praveen Prabharam served as an associate director. “We are all part of the same circle of friends,” says Aneesh.

