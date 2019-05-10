Chemban Vinod Jose, Nimisha Sajayan to star in Bahar

By Express News Service

Director PT Kunjhu Muhammed, who directed films such as Paradesi and Magrib, have cast Chemban Vinod Jose and Nimisha Sajayan in his next film, Bahar. Said to be based on the story of job aspirants who illegally migrated to Gulf decades ago, the film is expected to start rolling by June in Kozhikode.

The scripting has been done by Kunjhu Muhammed himself. Chemban will reportedly play a character named Ramakrishnan in the film. An official announcement listing the remaining cast and crew is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Chemban is currently busy with the shoot of Puzhi Kkadakan. He also has an important part in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu. Nimisha has Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up, Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, and Sidharth Barathan’s Jinn coming up next. She recently won the State award for her performances in Oru Kuprasidha Payyan and Chola.