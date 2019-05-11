 Fahadh, Parvathy in Take Off director’s next

Home Entertainment Malayalam

After directing them in his debut film Take Off, Mahesh Narayanan will work with Parvathy and Fahadh Faasil again in his second film. 

By Express News Service

The yet-untitled project, which will be bankrolled by Anto Joseph, is expected to go on floors in July.
Take Off was named one of the best films of 2017, winning numerous awards including five Kerala State Awards and three National Awards. Parvathy was adjudged Best Actress in both. Mahesh, who started his film career as an editor, handled the editing of Take Off as well as Parvathy’s latest release, Uyare. 
Fahadh began the year on a high note, appearing in three critically acclaimed films in succession.

The actor is currently busy filming the final portions of Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. He is also slated to appear alongside Mammootty in director Amal Neerad’s Bilal, the sequel to Big B. 

