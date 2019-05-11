IT: Chapter Two to hit Indian screens on 6th September

By Express News Service

Actor Bill Skarsgard’s It: Chapter Two will release in India on September 6.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Skarsgard will be back again as Pennywise — The Dancing Clown in Andy Muschietti’s follow-up to the hit 2017 movie. It is based on Stephen King’s iconic 1986 novel.

The film is set 27 years after the first instalment with grown-up versions of the Loser Club. They face off against Pennywise one more time as the evil entity returns to terrorise the children of Derry, Maine.

The 2017 film earned big at the box office, grossing over $700 million globally.

It also stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike.

Andy has directed from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are producing the film.