Shoot begins for Dulquer Salmaan’s maiden production

Dulquer Salmaan recently informed fans that he will be turning a producer soon. The shoot of the yet-untitled project has been officially kicked off at a launch event which saw the attendance of some film personalities.

Dulquer took to his Facebook page to announce the news. He wrote, “So today makes the first day of shoot for my maiden production. The name of the film and the production house is still under wraps. I’ll announce both when the time is right. In the meantime seeking all of your blessings and prayers for this to turn into a lovely company that makes quality films of all kinds.”