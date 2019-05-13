Home Entertainment Malayalam

The origin of the gambler

Director Tom Emmatty says his second directorial, starring Anson Paul, is not a conventional, 
VFX-heavy superhero film 

Published: 13th May 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Emmatty. (Photo | Facebook)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Tom Emmatty is busy with the final touches of what is being touted as Malayalam’s first superhero film, The Gambler.  

From what we could gather from his appropriately vague description of the film, the film is not a conventional VFX-heavy spectacle but rather something stemming from a more grounded, personal idea. 

In the film, which Tom calls a “family-friendly entertainer”, Anson Paul plays the father of a six-year-old boy. Anson’s alter-ego is called IO Man. “There is a significant portion of the film where Anson’s character is separated from his wife, and the film’s primary focus then becomes his bond with his son. It’s the family’s journey that the film revolves around,” says Tom, who cast Anson given the personality of a common family man he is capable of conveying. 

The superhero stuff in the film, Tom explains, happens in the young boy’s dream sequences. “What we have incorporated in the boy’s dreams  are certain elements from his real world. The son has a learning difficulty — he can’t comprehend some English words — and since he loves playing cards, Anson develops a card game in real life. So, in his son’s dreams, his father appears as a superhero who can do things with these cards.” 

Tom based the idea on himself and his attempts to teach his six-year-old son English alphabets. The ‘IO’ comes from the two English vowels. Tom went with this idea as he felt audiences would find it more relatable. “Our film takes place in post-flood Kerala. The characters go through some changes before and after the floods. The hero himself goes through a severe emotional crisis.” 

When asked if the dreams in the film are the young boy’s way of dealing with a certain incident, Tom says, “We don’t go that deep into it. He just happens to have a vivid imagination, and since anything is possible in a dream, we have tried out certain things accordingly — within our budgetary limitations, of course.As doing a subject like this on a larger scale might require a bigger budget, we have tried to give viewers a small taste of the sort of influential visuals we loved in Hollywood superhero movies.” 

Prior to making his directorial debut with Tovino Thomas’ Oru Mexican Aparatha, Tom had been a physics teacher for five years before he got bored and turned his attention towards filmmaking. If everything works out as planned, the director might expand the world of The Gambler, adding elements and themes which he couldn’t explore through this film. A video game has been concurrently developed. However, the ideas in the game, Tom says, are completely different from those in the film. The game, developed with the help of an American company, will be available for download on both Android and IOS platforms. 

The Gambler will introduce a newcomer, Dayyana Hameed, as the female lead. Salim Kumar, Innocent, and ‘Ballatha Pahayan’ Vinod Narayan are also part of the film. The team is hoping to release the film this Friday. They are currently awaiting the nod from the Censors before making the official confirmation. The official trailer was released by Dulquer Salmaan on his Facebook page yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VFX-heavy spectacle Tom Emmatty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp