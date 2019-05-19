First look and release date of Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna's 'Luca' out

By Express News Service

In addition to Virus and And the Oscar Goes To, Tovino Thomas will have another film releasing this June — Luca. The film, directed by debutant Arun Bose, will be released on June 28, a week after And the Oscar Goes To comes out. The romantic first look poster was shared by the team online.

Touted to be a romantic thriller, Tovino is paired opposite Ahaana Krishna in the film, which has a script by Arun Bose and Mridul George. The shoot was wrapped up in March. Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain are producing the film under the banner of Stories and Thoughts Productions.

Tovino’s immediate release is Virus, which is set for release on June 7. The Aashiq Abu directorial, based on the Nipah outbreak, is a multi-starrer with Soubin Shahir, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Rima Kallingal, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and others in key roles.

Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna (Photo | Facebook)

Tovino is currently shooting for Kalki.