Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look and release date of Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna's 'Luca' out

Tovino Thomas' Virus and And the Oscar Goes To are also slated to release in June.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna in Luca first look poster.

Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna in Luca first look poster.

By Express News Service

In addition to Virus and And the Oscar Goes To, Tovino Thomas will have another film releasing this June — Luca. The film, directed by debutant Arun Bose, will be released on June 28, a week after And the Oscar Goes To comes out. The romantic first look poster was shared by the team online.

Touted to be a romantic thriller, Tovino is paired opposite Ahaana Krishna in the film, which has a script by Arun Bose and Mridul George. The shoot was wrapped up in March. Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain are producing the film under the banner of Stories and Thoughts Productions.

Tovino’s immediate release is Virus, which is set for release on June 7. The Aashiq Abu directorial, based on the Nipah outbreak, is a multi-starrer with Soubin Shahir, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Rima Kallingal, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and others in key roles.

Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna (Photo | Facebook)

Tovino is currently shooting for Kalki.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luca Tovino Thomas Ahaana Krishna Luca first look

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp