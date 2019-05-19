Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Thottappan has a powerful story’: Writer P S Rafeeque on the Vinayakan-starrer

Thottappan writer P S Rafeeque talks about his scripting process and what compelled him to adapt Francis Noronha’s story.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vinayakan in ‘Thottappan'.

Vinayakan in ‘Thottappan'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After his critically acclaimed debut film Kismath, director Shanavas K Bavakutty is getting ready to bring out his second feature, Thottappan. The film, which revolves around a father-daughter bond, has Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew, and newcomer Priyamvada playing the principal characters.

As Shanavas is currently in the middle of post-production work — the film is currently scheduled as an Eid release — PS Rafeeque, who scripted the film, talks to Express about how the script, which is based on Francis Noronha’s short story, was shaped. Rafeeque also plays a character in the film.

Vinayakan

Surprisingly, the Amen-writer reveals that he didn’t find the overall book exciting. But he found the story powerful and compelling enough to warrant a film. Rafeeque is of the opinion that Noronha has written far superior stories. It’s a statement that brings to mind an old interview of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in which he said that he tried to breathe new life to the Bengali novel Devdas by coming up with a different take on it, through Dev D. Rafeeque shares the same philosophy.

“Thottappan happened when I was planning another project with Shanavas. When he and I discussed it, he told me about a different way to approach the story, which I thought was very interesting,” says Rafeeque, who, along with Shanavas, figured out a way to create a ‘better screenplay’ out of the story. “Since Shanavas had a clear idea about what he wanted out from the material, it made things much easier for me.” 

Rafeeque and Shanavas proceeded with the idea only after ensuring that Noronha was okay with it. “We had discussed everything openly with him. There’s no denying the power of his story, and though we may not have been able to follow the story exactly as it is on the screen, we have kept its soul intact,” adds Rafeeque.

On his writing process, Rafeeque says that though he approaches every script as he would a work of literature, he manages to make it more screenplay-friendly. “My writing is much more descriptive, which is different from the narrative style of films being made today. It’s all about visual storytelling in cinema and one has to maintain proper communication with the director to have a strong grasp on how to go about the elements in the narrative. Whose perspective is the story told from? Which character should be the priority? Things like that.”

Rafeeque, who is also an accomplished lyricist — he has written songs for films like Angamaly Diaries and Amen — wrote a song in Thottappan. The process of writing lyrics, he says, doesn’t happen while the script is being developed. “When I’m writing the script, I’m not thinking about anything else. The addition of other elements in it depends on the director. If he is planning to include songs, then the songs are written later.

There have been a few instances in the past where I pondered the necessity of adding songs in some of the films I’d written.”Rafeeque tells us that he is involved throughout the production process of all his films. “I’m involved in the dubbing, music, mixing... everything. I’m not someone who writes a script and then leave the rest to the director.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shanavas K Bavakutty Kismath Thottappan Vinayakan Dev. D. Rafeeque P S Rafeeque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp