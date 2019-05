By Express News Service

Finals, which has Rajisha Vijayan playing a cyclist training for the 2020 Olympics, has wrapped up after a 38-day shoot. Directed by debutant Arun PR, the sports drama is backed by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev.

In addition to Rajisha, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Niranj will be seen in important roles. For the role, Rajisha underwent rigorous training under the guidance of a National level coach.