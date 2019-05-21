Mohanlal’s Barroz to be shot by K U Mohanan

By Express News Service

If reports are to be believed, noted cinematographer KU Mohanan will be the director of photography for Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz. The 3D film, which is based on a concept by My Dear Kuttichan-fame Jijo Punnoose, will revolve around a mythical character named Barroz, who guarded Vasco da Gama’s treasures for hundreds of years.

The pre-production work of the film is reportedly going on in Goa. Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

A Kannur native, Mohanan is known for his work in critically acclaimed Hindi films such as AndhaDhun (2018) and Miss Lovely (2008). He was also the cinematographer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don (2006) and Raees (2017). He made his Malayalam debut with the Fahadh Faasil film Carbon (2018).He is currently working on his second Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which is being helmed by Blessy and features Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead roles.