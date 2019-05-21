Shane Nigam’s Veyil launched

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Shane Nigam will be starring in a new project titled Veyil. Filming for the Sarath Menon directorial has just commenced. Sarath previously assisted Lijo Jose Pellisserry in Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau.

Veyil will also star Shane’s Ishq co-star Shine Tom Chacko aside from Suraj Venjaramoodu and a host of newcomers. The music will be composed by Kaala and Kabali-fame Pradeep Kumar.

Shane’s latest release Ishq is currently running successfully in theatres. His upcoming releases will be Dimal Dennis’ Valiya Perunnaal (also starring Joju George) and Shaji N Karun’s Olu. He is also working in an untitled romantic comedy directed by debutant Jeevan Jojo.