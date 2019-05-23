Asif Ali to play a cop in Rajeev Ravi’s next

By Express News Service

Asif Ali has confirmed that he will be starring in Rajeev Ravi’s next directorial, which will be based on a real-life robbery incident that once happened in Kasaragod. The project would mark the first collaboration between the actor and filmmaker. In a Facebook statement, Asif said he is “super excited and eagerly waiting” to work with the veteran cinematographer -turned-director.

The film will be based on a script by real-life police officer Sibi Thomas, who made his acting debut through Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, on which Rajeev served as the director of photography.

Sibi based his script on the investigation he conducted to solve what has been described by many as a brilliantly executed robbery. Asif is expected to play Sibi in the film. Arun Kumar VR will be producing the film under the banner of Filmroll Productions.

Rajeev Ravi made his directorial debut with the Fahadh Faasil-Andrea Jeremiah starrer Annayum Rasoolum. He is currently busy filming his fourth directorial, Thuramukham. The period epic has Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, and Manikandan Achari playing the main characters. Rajeev also shot the upcoming Virus directed by Aashiq Abu.