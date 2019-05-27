A work in progress

Sarah Fuller and Sharon Rachel By

Express News Service

Following her debut performance in 2018’s Tamil hit 96, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles, Gouri G Kishan, who wowed audiences with her role as the younger version of Trisha’s character in the film, is all set to dazzle the screen once again with her upcoming Malayalam debut, Anugraheethan Antony, directed by debutant Prince Joy with Sunny Wayne playing the main lead.

Excerpts from an interview:

Could you tell us a little about Anugraheethan Antony and your character in it?

Anugraheethan Antony is a film that would instill several emotions in a viewer. It’s got elements like mystery, companionship, guilt, regret and much more. I play the role of Sanjana Madhavan, a gusty town girl who realises a truth she’s not sure she can bear.

What was your most special moment during the filming?

Sharing screen space with Siddique Ikka was undoubtedly the most special moment for me. I was lucky enough to witness up close an actor who is a class apart up and moreover, it infused in me the will to pursue more in this craft.

What can we expect from your Malayalam debut? Do you think the audience will form a comparison between your performance in 96 and in AA?

It has certainly challenged me in a few aspects, but I don’t think there’s going to be a comparison per se because they’re both set in different milieus altogether. Having said that, the audience is definitely going to gauge my potential from this one and decide if 96 was just beginner’s luck or if there is actually more to me.

How was your experience working with the director, Prince Joy, and your co-star, Sunny Wayne?

Princettan is so young; he is exactly my brother’s age and treats me like his own little one. He is so passionate and driven but also puts me in my place when necessary. Sunnychan is so enjoyable to work with. He’s considerate, helpful and fun — a perfect mix for a co-actor.

What was your journey towards becoming an actor like?

Sometimes, I still cannot fathom how incredibly blessed I am to get a launch like 96. Now I’m a complete work in progress. I’m still figuring it all out, to be honest. This industry has too much to offer, and now it’s upon me to make the most out of it.

Is there any specific role or character that you prefer or look for?

If I answer this question, I would be complying with the stereotype associated with roles. My goal as an actor is to perform the most layered roles with the utmost conviction.

Are there any upcoming projects that we can look forward to? Could you tell us what you’re currently working on?

I recently wrapped up the shoot for a music video, in which I’m paired opposite Sarjano Khalid. AA is coming up next. Currently, I’m working in the Telugu remake of 96 and I am fortunate enough to play the young Janu again.