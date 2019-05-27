Post-production begins for Rajisha’s Finals

By Express News Service

The post-production work of Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming film Finals has begun. The shoot of the sports drama was wrapped up recently. Rajisha plays a cyclist training to compete for the 2020 Olympics.

Arun PR has directed the film with Maniyanpillai Raju and Prajeev co-producing.

The former also plays one of the characters in the film. Niranj, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tini Tom, and Sona Nair play the supporting characters. Kailas Menon is composing the music. Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer with editing being handled by Jith Joshie.Rajisha was last seen in Ahammed Kabeer’s coming-of-age drama June. Niranj recently starred alongside Mohanlal in Ranjith’s Drama.