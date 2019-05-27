Uyare  writers’ next, with Mammootty, may go on floors this year

By Express News Service

The next film of Uyare writers Bobby and Sanjay, which will have Mammootty playing the lead, is expected to start rolling within the year, as per reports. Santosh Vishwanath, who made his directorial debut with Chirakodinjha Kinaavukal, will be helming the project.An official announcement regarding the title, crew, and remaining cast is expected to be made shortly. Mammootty will be playing the Kerala chief minister in the film.

The project would mark Bobby-Sanjay’s first collaboration with Mammootty. The actor recently played a real-life chief minister in Yatra, which was based on the life of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Meanwhile, Mammootty’s latest, Unda, is being readied for an Eid release. The Khalid Rahman directorial has the actor playing a sub-inspector leading a team for election duty.

He is currently engaged with the filming of the big-budget period epic, Maamangam, directed by Padmakumar. He is expected to start shooting next for Ramesh Pisharody’s second directorial Ganagandharvan in June, followed by Ajai Vasudev’s yet-untitled action entertainer. Mammootty will also appear in Vinod Vijayan’s Ameer, scripted by The Great Father-fame Haneef Adeni.