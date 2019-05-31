Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mangalath Vasundhara, Hridyam releasing tomorrow

Shantikrishna, who was last seen in the Fahadh Faasil film Athiran, will be appearing next in Mangalath Vasundhara, which is set to release tomorrow.

Published: 31st May 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shantikrishna, who was last seen in the Fahadh Faasil film Athiran, will be appearing next in Mangalath Vasundhara, which is set to release tomorrow.

The actor plays the titular character of Vasundhara, a proud and powerful advocate trapped in a bad marriage. Devan and Ranjith Ramaswamy have been cast as the two important men in Vasundhara’s life. KR Sivakumar has written and directed the film, which is produced by RS Jiju under the banner of Yamuna Entertainments.Also releasing on the same day is debutant KC Binu’s Hridyam featuring a host of newcomers. The film is being touted as a socially relevant drama starring debutant Ajith as Samkumar, a fiery activist who assembles a motley crew of rebels to fight the government.

Debutant Shobha has been cast as Sophia, Samkumar’s love interest. Kochupreman and Kottayam Nazeer are also part of the cast. Hridyam is produced by Jwalamukhi Films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp