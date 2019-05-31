Mangalath Vasundhara, Hridyam releasing tomorrow

By Express News Service

Shantikrishna, who was last seen in the Fahadh Faasil film Athiran, will be appearing next in Mangalath Vasundhara, which is set to release tomorrow.

The actor plays the titular character of Vasundhara, a proud and powerful advocate trapped in a bad marriage. Devan and Ranjith Ramaswamy have been cast as the two important men in Vasundhara’s life. KR Sivakumar has written and directed the film, which is produced by RS Jiju under the banner of Yamuna Entertainments.Also releasing on the same day is debutant KC Binu’s Hridyam featuring a host of newcomers. The film is being touted as a socially relevant drama starring debutant Ajith as Samkumar, a fiery activist who assembles a motley crew of rebels to fight the government.

Debutant Shobha has been cast as Sophia, Samkumar’s love interest. Kochupreman and Kottayam Nazeer are also part of the cast. Hridyam is produced by Jwalamukhi Films.