Antony Varghese-Tinu Pappachan’s second film titled Ajagajandharam

By Express News Service

After Swathandryam Ardharathriyil, Antony Varghese is teaming up again with director Tinu Pappachan for another project titled Ajagajandharam. Chemban Vinod Jose and Tito Wilson, Antony’s co-stars in the thrilling prison break drama, will be also joining him.

The script has been penned by two actors from Angamaly Diaries—Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Viswam. They’ll be also among the supporting cast along with Arjun Asokan, Sudhi Koppa, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Jaffer Idukki among others.

Jinto George is in charge of the camera and Shameer Muhammed the editing. Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapilliyum are bankrolling the film under the banner of Silver Bay Studios. Central Pictures will handle distribution.

Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod were recently seen in Jallikattu. Antony’s other upcoming Malayalam film is Aanaparambile World Cup. He will be also making his Tamil debut in Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, led by Vijay. Chemban will be next seen in Poozhikkadakan, Idi Mazha Kaattu, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to Jallikattu.