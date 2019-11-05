Anna Ben-Roshan Mathew film titled 'Kappela'

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Anna Ben and Roshan Mathew will be teaming up for actor Muhammed Musthafa’s directorial debut. The film has been titled Kappela.

The title poster was released on Mammootty’s page. The film will co-star Sreenath Bhasi, Ambili-fame Tanvi Ram, and Sudhi Koppa. Navas Vallikkunnu, Sudeesh, and Nisha

Sarang will comprise the rest of the cast. Jimshi Khalid is on board as director of photography and Sushin Shyam will write the tunes.

Kappela has been jointly penned by Musthafa, Nikhil Wahid and Sudas.

It is expected to go on floors by the end of this month. Vishnu Venu is producing it under the banner of Kadhaas Untold.

Musthafa is known for his national award-winning performance in Siddarth Siva’s Ain. He has also appeared in films like Loham and Theevandi.