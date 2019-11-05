Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Bigil' actress Reba Monica John cast in Tovino Thomas’ 'Forensic'

Malayali actor Reba Monica John, who played an acid attack survivor in the new Vijay-starrer Bigil, has joined the cast of Tovino Thomas’ Forensic.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

'Bigil' actress Reba Monica John with Tovino Thomas

'Bigil' actress Reba Monica John with Tovino Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali actor Reba Monica John, who played an acid attack survivor in the new Vijay-starrer Bigil, has joined the cast of Tovino Thomas’ Forensic. The team announced the update with a picture of Reba posing alongside Tovino and the directors, Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

Reba made her debut in the Malayalam film Jacobinte Swargarajyam starring Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi, following which she starred in her second Malayalam film, Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam. She also made a cameo in Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas plays a medico-legal advisor in Forensic

The shoot of Forensic is currently progressing in Thiruvananthapuram. Tovino and Mamta Mohandas play the two main leads. However, it is said that the two are not paired opposite each other. Tovino plays a medico-legal advisor in the film which is being touted as the first proper forensic science-based film in Malayalam.

As of the now, the film’s confirmed supporting cast members are Lucifer-fame Giju John, Lilli-fame Dhanesh Anand, and Saiju Kurup among others. Jakes Bejoy has come on board as music director and Shameer Muhammed as editor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reba Monica John Bigil Forensic Tovino Thomas
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp