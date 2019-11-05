'Bigil' actress Reba Monica John cast in Tovino Thomas’ 'Forensic'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali actor Reba Monica John, who played an acid attack survivor in the new Vijay-starrer Bigil, has joined the cast of Tovino Thomas’ Forensic. The team announced the update with a picture of Reba posing alongside Tovino and the directors, Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

Reba made her debut in the Malayalam film Jacobinte Swargarajyam starring Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi, following which she starred in her second Malayalam film, Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam. She also made a cameo in Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael.

The shoot of Forensic is currently progressing in Thiruvananthapuram. Tovino and Mamta Mohandas play the two main leads. However, it is said that the two are not paired opposite each other. Tovino plays a medico-legal advisor in the film which is being touted as the first proper forensic science-based film in Malayalam.

As of the now, the film’s confirmed supporting cast members are Lucifer-fame Giju John, Lilli-fame Dhanesh Anand, and Saiju Kurup among others. Jakes Bejoy has come on board as music director and Shameer Muhammed as editor.