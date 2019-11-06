Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav team up for horror film

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

After Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav are teaming up again for a new film titled Pathira Kurbana, to be helmed by debutant Vinay Jose. The makers have released the title poster.

Vinay Jose has been previously part of the writing and direction team of several films such as Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Om Shanti Om, Aadu, and Love Action Drama. He will be directing the film from his own screenplay adaptation of a story conceived by Dhyan.

Vinay clarifies that neither Pathira Kurabana nor its characters are in any way connected to Adi Kapyare Kootamani even though it shares the three principal actors with that film. However, he tells us Pathira Kurbana will be a comedy-horror like the former, but with more focus on horror and featuring fresh characters.

“The approach to horror this time will be relatively more serious even though it will have its share of humour,” says Vinay. “It’s not like how horror has been treated in Malayalam cinema so far.”

The female leads will be played by fresh faces as the makers wish to keep the characters free of preconceptions. An audition will be conducted soon.

As for the shoot, the team is aiming for a January-February start, with a plan to release it, hopefully, by

Onam. The shooting locations will include Thiruvanathapuram, Munnar, and Vagamon.

The film will be shot by Roby Varghese Raj, who recently served as one of the cinematographers on Dhyan’s directorial debut Love Action Drama. Rathin Radhakrishnan is handling the editing department and Shaan Rahman the music.

Renish Kayamkulam and Suneer Sulaiman will be producing the film under the banner of Blueline Movies. Aju Varghese’s Funtastic Films will be handling the distribution.