Tovino Thomas’s superhero film to start rolling in December

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ recently announced superhero film Minnal Murali will go on floors next month. The pre-production work of the film helmed by Basil Joseph is currently underway.

Basil has earlier directed Tovino in Godha. Tovino will start shooting for Minnal Murali once he completes Forensic.

Minnal Murali will have stunts choreographed by noted Hollywood stunt co-ordinator Vlad Rimburg (Gemini Man). As per reports, the film will be shot in Wayanad and Karnataka. A few actors from other states may also appear in the film.

The screenplay is by Arun-Justin. The music duties will go to Shaan Rahman and camera work to Vishnu Sharma. Producer Sophia Paul, who backed hits such as Bangalore Days, Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol and Padayottam, is bankrolling the film under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.

