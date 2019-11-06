Vijay Babu launches 'Aadu 3' at Thrissur Pooram wrap-up

By Express News Service

Jayasurya-starrer Thrissur Pooram has been finally wrapped up after a four-month shoot. While announcing the completion, Jayasurya and producer Vijay Babu also launched Aadu-3 in a unique fashion—by preparing mutton biryani and sharing a piece of mutton with each other.

Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made Aadu and its sequel Aadu-2, was present at the wrap-up occasion. Vijay Babu said the team is planning to start Aadu 3 by April or May shoot and complete it in time for an Onam release).

Vijay added that most of the leading cast members who appeared in the first two Aadu films are ready to return for the third round.

Thrissur Pooram, helmed by Rajesh Mohanan, will see Jayasurya in a mass avatar. It’s being touted as an action-packed entertainer narrated in a chapter format. Veteran cinematographer RD Rajashekar (Kakka Kakka, Ghajini) has lensed the film which is expected to release in December.