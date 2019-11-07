Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty fan changes wedding date to view first-day first show of 'Mamangam'

Maymon got married on October 30 so he can take his newly wedded wife to watch his favourite actor's film on the first day itself.

Published: 07th November 2019 05:06 PM

Mammootty in a still from 'Mamangam'

By IANS

KOCHI: Maymon Suresh, who is a die-hard fan of superstar Mammootty, changed his wedding date to avoid a clash with the release of the actor's upcoming film "Mamangam".

Maymon was supposed to get married on November 21 in North Paravur, Kerala. When he heard the news of his favourite actor's film releasing on the same date as his wedding, Maymon decided to prepone his wedding. The reason being he couldn't miss the first-day first show of the actor's upcoming film.

The film will be releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Kavya Film Company's "Mamangam" is directed by M Padmakumar and produced by Venu Kunnappilly.

