Dulquer Salmaan to star in Rosshan Andrrews’ next?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Dulquer Salmaan will play a cop in Rosshan Andrrews’ next film scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.

If true, this will be the second police-based film from the writing duo after the critically acclaimed Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj and helmed by Rosshan.

The film will reportedly go on floors in March. An official confirmation is still awaited in this regard.

Rosshan is currently busy with the shoot of Manju Warrier-Anusree Nair starrer Prathi Poovan Kozhi.

Rosshan will be also making his acting debut through the film.

The Kayamkulam Kochunni-director recently revealed that he will be replacing Joju George, who was set to make an appearance in Prathi Poovan Kozhi.

Dulquer has briefly played a police officer before in Lal Jose’s Vikramadithyan. The actor is currently shooting for Kurup, the Sukumara Kurup biopic.

He is also slated to appear in Anoop Sathyan’s film which also has Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the cast.

Dulquer is also donning the producer’s hat this year, backing three films.

In one of his productions, helmed by debutant Shamsu Zayba and starring Gregory Jacob, the actor will be making a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Bobby-Sanjay has also written the script for a Mammootty-starrer which is set to go on floors soon.